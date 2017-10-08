UFC 217: Special ‘Battle Cry’ Trailer Revealed for Bisping vs. GSP

The UFC unveiled a special trailer entitled “Battle Cry” for the November UFC 217 event.

The card, which takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York City, features the return of Georges St-Pierre. The former UFC welterweight champion challenges Michael Bisping for the middleweight belt in his first fight in over three years.

A special interview with St-Pierre and his trainer are featured, along with past fights including title defenses vs. Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks.

Bisping isn’t completely ignored, as he gets the latter half of the three-minute plus trailer.