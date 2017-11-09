UFC 217: ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Showcases Three Title Changes

UFC 217 has wrapped up and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out their latest “The Thrill and the Agony” preview.

The event was held inside the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4. Headlining the card was a UFC middleweight title bout between Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping. St-Pierre captured the gold by choking out Bisping in the third round.

After the fight, UFC cameras focused on the teams of St-Pierre and Bisping as well as their family members in attendance. After the fight, the two men embraced and St-Pierre shared some kinds words for Bisping.

Also shown on this edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” is T.J. Dillashaw capturing UFC gold for the second time, finishing Cody Garbrandt. Rose Namajunas’ stunning title win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets things started. Below the description for UFC 216: The Thrill and the Agony:

“Experience the thrill of victory and agony of defeat in this episode of The Thrill and the Agony from UFC 217. Watch the full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.”