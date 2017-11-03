UFC 217 Weigh-in Results: Three Championship Fights Made Official

The UFC 217 weigh-ins have wrapped on.

Tomorrow (Nov. 4), the UFC will hold an event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, middleweight champion Michael Bisping will defend his title against Georges St-Pierre. Bisping tipped the scales at 184.6 pounds, while St-Pierre hit the 184.4-pound mark.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt made the championship weight of 135 pounds. The challenger, T.J. Dillashaw made weight at 134.8 pounds. Stawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk reached the 115-pound target. Her opponent, Rose Namajunas weighed in at 114 pounds.

No one on the card failed to make weight. Barring any last minute changes, the entire UFC 217 card is set.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Michael Bisping (184.6) vs. Georges St-Pierre (184.4)

Cody Garbrandt (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (134.8)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (114)

Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Johny Hendricks (185.8) vs. Paulo Borrachinha (185.8)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

James Vick (155.2) vs. Joseph Duffy (155.4)

Walt Harris (251.8) vs. Mark Godbeer (244)

Ovince Saint Preux (205) vs. Corey Anderson (205.4)

Randy Brown (170.8) vs. Mickey Gall (169.8)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Oleksiy Oliynyk (246.2) vs. Curtis Blaydes (258.8)

Ion Cutelaba (205.6) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (205.2)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.2) vs. Ricardo Ramos (135.4)