UFC 217’s Georges St-Pierre Isn’t a Fan of Early Weigh-ins

Georges St-Pierre doesn’t agree with early weigh-ins being put in place.

Before ceremonial weigh-ins, fighters would tip the scales in the evening and face off with their opponent. That’s no longer the case as Athletic Commissions have agreed to do early morning weigh-ins for mixed martial arts (MMA) events.

The last time St-Pierre competed was back in Nov. 2013. At the time, early weigh-ins hadn’t taken effect. It’s a change that “Rush” doesn’t like heading into his middleweight title bout against Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 on Nov. 4.

He explained why during a media day session (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think the new rule of doing the weigh-in earlier is bad because it makes the fighter cut more weight. They have more time for recuperation before the fight. I think it’s the worst thing they could do. It’s good for rehydration because you have more time, but if you know you have more time, you’ll cut more weight. I think it’s bad. I think it’s very bad.”