UFC 218: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi in Detroit

Abdul Razak Alhassan made a splash in his Octagon debut when he scored a 53-second knockout.

Now, he’ll try to get back on track at UFC 218 when he meets Sabah Homasi in Detroit.

Alhassan (7-1) dropped Charlie Ward in under a minute last November, but was dealt a split decision defeat at the hands of Omari Akhmedov for his first career loss earlier this year.

Homasi (11-6) made his UFC debut in the summer of 2016, falling to Tim Means. He has not fought since that encounter at UFC 202.

The welterweight bout joins Alistair Overeem-Francis Ngannou and Cortney Casey-Felice Herrig as official fights for December 2 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.