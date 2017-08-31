UFC 218: Angela Magana Returns, Faces Amanda Cooper in December

By
Dana Becker
-

Angela Magana, who made headlines earlier this year following her altercation with UFC female champion Cris Cyborg, will return to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 in December.

Magana takes on Amanda Cooper at UFC 218, which is set for December 2 in Detroit from the Little Caesars Arena.

During the UFC Fighter Retreat in Las Vegas this summer, Cyborg confronted Magana over comments The Ultimate Fighter alum made on social media. She has dropped fights inside the Octagon to Tecia Torres and Michelle Waterson, entering with a four-fight losing streak overall.

Cooper is 2-3 overall in her career including a 1-1 mark with the UFC. She defeated Anna Elmose last November before submitting to Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 209 in March.

