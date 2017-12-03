UFC 218 Bonuses: Two Bouts Nab “Fight of The Night” Honors

Bonuses for UFC 218 have been revealed.

Last night (Dec. 2), UFC 218 took place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main card aired live on pay-per-view. Preliminary action was also seen on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Max Holloway retain his featherweight title against Jose Aldo, earning a third-round TKO win.

Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje nabbed $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” Yancy Medeiros and Alex Oliveira also snagged $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” There were no “Performance of The Night” bonuses given.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC 218 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.