Dan Hardy and John Gooden offer up insight and analysis into Saturday’s UFC 218 main event between featherweight champion Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

The bout is a rematch of an encounter won by Holloway the first time around. Aldo will be trying to re-claim the belt he wore for several years before losing it to Conor McGregor.

