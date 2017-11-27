UFC 218 Embedded (Ep. 1): Fight Week is Underway

The first episode of UFC 218 Embedded has been uploaded.

To get episode one started, Francis Ngannou is seen hiking on the Red Rock Canyon. “The Predator” then arrives at the UFC Performance Institute. His opponent, Alistair Overeem gets some work in over at Jackson-Wink MMA. Also featured on the episode are Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

Check out the description for episode one below:

“On Episode 1 of UFC 218 Embedded, heavyweight Francis Ngannou relaxes outdoors before heading to the UFC Performance Institute for last minute work. Opponent Alistair Overeem lifts weights and dines on Cuban food in Albuquerque. Energized by his title shot, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has a spirited training session. Featherweight champion Max Holloway arrives in Detroit from his native Hawaii and tries to acclimate to the cold. UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.”