UFC 218 Embedded (Ep. 2): ‘Can I See Some Documents?’

Episode two of UFC 218 Embedded has been released.

The episode starts with Jose Aldo doing some light workouts at Nova Uniao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. His opponent, Max Holloway is then seen at the Twelve Oaks Malls shopping for a coat. We are then taken to Henderson, Nevada, where Francis Ngannou gets a haircut before departing for Los Angeles.

Later on, Alistair Overeem jokingly asks for proof of Ngannou’s age. You can check out the description for episode two of UFC 218 Embedded below:

“On Episode 2 of UFC 218 Embedded, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo stays sharp in the gym in Rio. Featherweight champion Max Holloway shops for winter weather gear in Detroit and bonds with his team over competitive axe-throwing. Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou gets his hair cut before heading to LA, where he runs into legendary fighter Anderson Silva. Across the country in New York City, his opponent Alistair Overeem joins Jim Norton and Matt Serra in the UFC Unfiltered studio. UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.”