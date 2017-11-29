UFC 218 Embedded (Ep. 3): The Fighters Arrive in Detroit

The third episode of UFC 218 Embedded has been released.

Francis Ngannou and Michelle Waterson get the episode started by making a guest appearance on Power 106’s “The Cruz Show.” We are then taken to Grauman’s Chinese Theatre where Ngannou reflects on his journey to the UFC. Nutritionist Tyler Minton is seen making a meal for Max Holloway at the Doubletree Suites in Detroit, Michigan.

Later in the episode, Alistair Overeem, Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez are seen arriving at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Below you will see a description for episode three of UFC 218 Embedded:

“On Episode 3 of UFC 218 Embedded, heavyweight Francis Ngannou measures himself against strawweight Michelle Waterson during a media day in LA, then does some California sightseeing. Featherweight champion Max Holloway stays on track with a personal chef and a fowling expedition. Heavyweight Alistair Overeem, lightweight Eddie Alvarez and featherweight Jose Aldo arrive in Detroit along with the sun. At the host hotel, strawweights Cortney Casey, Tecia Torres and Felice Herrig get fight week underway, lightweight Justin Gaethje checks his weight, lightweight Paul Felder gets goosebumps, and flyweight opponents Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis cross paths. UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.”