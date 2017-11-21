UFC 218 Fight Card: Max Holloway Aims for Double Over Jose Aldo

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faces a tough test in the first defense of his crown against the man he beat to take the title, UFC legend Jose Aldo

Aldo replaced former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who was aiming to join the club of two-weight titlists next month due to a facial injury sustained by “The Answer” in training.

UFC 218 is set for Dec. 2 at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will be the UFC’s first event in Michigan since UFC 123 in 2010. While the headline title bout has a potential “fight of the year” quality, the co-main event between Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou looks set to determine the next opponent for heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

The full UFC 218 card is as follows:

Main Fight Card

Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo

Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje

Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson

FS1 Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Paul Felder

Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur

Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig

Fight Pass Card

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Allen Crowder vs. Justin Willis

Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes

Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magana