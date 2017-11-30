UFC 218: Fourth Episode of Embedded Features Custom Suits, Ice Skates

The fourth episode of the UFC 218 “Embedded” series has been released ahead of Saturday’s event.

In this edition, we get to see UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway take on a custom suit fitting complete with ice skates as the proud Hawaiian braves the Michigan cold.

Former champions Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez begin their weight cuts ahead of Friday’s official weigh-ins, while Francis Ngannou and Justin Gaethje prepare to earn their respective fights via finish.

Also, we get some behind-the-scenes footage from the open workouts that went down earlier this week.