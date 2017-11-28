UFC 218 Free Fight: Jose Aldo vs. Mike Brown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is turning back the clock to hype up their upcoming pay-per-view event.

UFC 218 takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his gold against Jose Aldo in a rematch. The bout is set to headline the event.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full bout between Aldo and Mike Brown. This bout was contested for Brown’s World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) featherweight title. Aldo starched Brown in the second round to capture the gold and the rest is history.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Back in 2009 Jose Aldo faced off against Mike Brown for the WEC Featherweight belt. Don’t miss Aldo’s rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 218 on December 2, live on Pay-Per-View.”