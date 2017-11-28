UFC 218 Free Fight: Max Holloway vs. Akira Corassani

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Dec. 2).

UFC 218 takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his gold against Jose Aldo in a rematch. The bout is set to headline the event.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full bout between Holloway and Akira Corassani. The two met back in Oct. 2014. “Blessed” emerged victorious with a first-round knockout.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“At the time just a rising featherweight prospect, Max Holloway jumped onto people’s radar with a Performance of the Night victory over Akira Corassani in 2014. Watch Holloway defend his belt in a rematch with Jose Aldo on December 2, live on Pay-Per-View.”