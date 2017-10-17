UFC 218 Latest Rumors And Official Poster

There are seven cards before the UFC heads to Detroit, but UFC 218 is looking to be one of the most impressive cards of the year. You can see the official poster and the updated line up below. Including the newest addition to the card, which pits Tecia Torres against Michelle Waterson in a Strawweight bout.

Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar – For Holloway’s Featherweight Title *OFFICIAL*

Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou *OFFICIAL*

Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje *OFFICIAL*

Henry Cejudo vs Sergio Pettis *OFFICIAL*

Al Iaquinta vs Paul Felder *OFFICIAL*

Drakkar Klose vs David Teymur *OFFICIAL*

Felice Herrig vs Courtney Casey *OFFICIAL*

Amanda Cooper vs Angela Magana *OFFICIAL*

Jeremy Kimball vs Dominick Reyes *OFFICIAL*

Tecia Torres vs Michelle Waterson *OFFICIAL*

Yancy Medeiros vs Alex Oliveira *RUMORED*

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Sabah Homasi *RUMORED*

A potentially STACKED 12 fight card is scheduled for December 2nd. A title fight, three potential number one contender fights, and prospects littered throughout. YES PLEASE! Who is excited for this card!?