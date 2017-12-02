UFC 218 Live Preliminary Card Results

UFC 218 is back in Paradise, Nevada for UFC 218 tonight (Sat. December 2, 2017) with a stacked card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. The main event of the evening features a UFC featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and 145-pound legend Jose Aldo. In the co-main event longtime veteran Alistair Overeem will present young heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou with the toughest test of his career.

Also on the card is a flyweight clash between Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis, as well as a bout between The Ultimate Fighter Season 26 (TUF 26) coaches Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, here are the live results from the preliminary bouts on tonight’s event:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Preliminary Card:

