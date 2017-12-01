UFC 218 Live Weigh-in Results: Holloway & Aldo Tip The Scales

The UFC 218 weigh-in results are underway.

Today (Dec. 1), the early morning weigh-ins are taking place. Featherweight title holder Max Holloway and his opponent Jose Aldo will tip the scales. Other fighters such as Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou.

Peep the live results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Max Holloway (145) vs. Jose Aldo (145)

Alistair Overeem (247) vs. Francis Ngannou (262)

Henry Cejudo (126) vs. Sergio Pettis (125)

Eddie Alvarez (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Paul Felder (155.5)

Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (170)

David Teymur (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Felice Herrig (115.5) vs. Cortney Casey (115.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170) vs. Sabah Homasi (170.5)

Jeremy Kimball (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Justin Willis (265) vs. Allen Crowder (237)

Amanda Cooper (116) vs. Angela Magana (115)