UFC 218: Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo Full Fight Card Details and Bout Order

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his first title defense against the man he dethroned at UFC 212 in Sao Paulo last summer

For Aldo, the Brazilian legend can become the 145-pound division’s first ever three-time champion with a win over “Blessed”.

In the co-main event, the heavyweight division’s #1 contender faces its brightest star as Alistair Overeem takes on Cameroonian knock out artist Francis Ngannou. The winner of this bout is likely to challenge UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in 2018.

UFC 218 takes place at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan this Saturday, Dec. 2. Fights are scheduled as follows:

UFC 218 PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo 265 lbs.: Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

125 lbs.: Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

155 lbs.: Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje

115 lbs.: Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson

UFC 218 Prelims On FOX Sports 1 (8 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Paul Felder vs. Charles Oliveira

170 lbs.: Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

155 lbs.: Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur

115 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig

UFC 218 Prelims On UFC Fight Pass (6 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Razak Al-Hassan vs. Sabah Homasi

205 lbs.: Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes

265 lbs.: Allen Crowder vs. Justin Willis

115 lbs.: Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magana