UFC 218 Reebok Payouts: Max Holloway Tops List at $40,000

The UFC 218 Reebok payouts have rolled out.
UFC 218’s main event featured a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Jose Aldo. Holloway earned the victory with a third-round TKO and took home $40,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Aldo nabbed $30,000.
In the co-main event, Francis Ngannou took on Alistair Overeem. Ngannou emerged victorious with a knockout in the opening frame. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while Overeem took home $10,000.
You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Max Holloway: $40,000
Jose Aldo: $30,000
Alistair Overeem: $10,000
Francis Ngannou: $5,000
Henry Cejudo: $5,000
Sergio Pettis: $5,000
Eddie Alvarez: $5,000
Justin Gaethje: $2,500
Tecia Torres: $5,000
Michelle Waterson: $2,500
Charles Oliveira: $15,000
Paul Felder: $5,000
Alex Oliveira: $10,000
Yancy Medeiros: $10,000
David Teymur: $2,500
Drakkar Klose: $2,500
Felice Herrig: $5,000
Cortney Casey: $5,000
Amanda Cooper: $2,500
Angela Magana: $2,500
Sabah Homasi: $2,500
Abdul Razak Alhassan: $2,500
Jeremy Kimball: $2,500
Dominick Reyes: $2,500
Justin Willis: $2,500
Allen Crowder: $2,500