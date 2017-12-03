UFC 218 Reebok Payouts: Max Holloway Tops List at $40,000

The UFC 218 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC 218’s main event featured a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Jose Aldo. Holloway earned the victory with a third-round TKO and took home $40,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Aldo nabbed $30,000.

In the co-main event, Francis Ngannou took on Alistair Overeem. Ngannou emerged victorious with a knockout in the opening frame. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while Overeem took home $10,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Max Holloway: $40,000

Jose Aldo: $30,000

Alistair Overeem: $10,000

Francis Ngannou: $5,000

Henry Cejudo: $5,000

Sergio Pettis: $5,000

Eddie Alvarez: $5,000

Justin Gaethje: $2,500

Tecia Torres: $5,000

Michelle Waterson: $2,500

Charles Oliveira: $15,000

Paul Felder: $5,000

Alex Oliveira: $10,000

Yancy Medeiros: $10,000

David Teymur: $2,500

Drakkar Klose: $2,500

Felice Herrig: $5,000

Cortney Casey: $5,000

Amanda Cooper: $2,500

Angela Magana: $2,500

Sabah Homasi: $2,500

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $2,500

Jeremy Kimball: $2,500

Dominick Reyes: $2,500

Justin Willis: $2,500

Allen Crowder: $2,500