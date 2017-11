UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard are back for another edition of “Watch List” for next Saturday’s UFC 218 event.

Hosted by Jon Anik, Shelby and Maynard provide their insider information into the bouts, including the headline fight which will see Jose Aldo challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

Other key bouts include Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou, Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje and Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson.