UFC 219 Athlete Outfitting Pay Takes 2017 Sponsorship Close to $6.3 Million

UFC 219 saw fighters share a combined total of $172,500 for their efforts at Saturday night’s event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took the lion’s share of that figure following her bout against Holly Holm in the main event. Cyborg bagged a maximum payout of $40,000 as the only titleholder fighting on the night. Holm, the main event challenger, took $30,000.
The full UFC 219 UFC Athlete Outfitting payouts are as follows (via MMAjunkie):
Cris Cyborg: $40,000
Holly Holm: $30,000
Khabib Nurmagomedov: $5,000
def. Edson Barboza: $15,000
Dan Hooker: $5,000
def. Marc Diakiese: $2,500
Carla Esparza: $5,000
def. Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500
Neil Magny: $15,000
def. Carlos Condit: $15,000
Michal Oleksiejczuk: $2,500
def. Khalil Rountree: $5,000
Myles Jury: $5,000
def. Rick Glenn: $2,500
Marvin Vettori: $2,500
vs. Omari Akhmedov: $5,000
Matheus Nicolau: $2,500
def. Louis Smolka: $5,000
Tim Elliott: $5,000
def. Mark De La Rosa: $2,500
Full 2017 UFC-Reebok sponsorship payouts:
“UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm” – $172,500
“UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos” – $157,500
“UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega” – $117,500
“UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2” – $185,000
“The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale” – $112,500
“UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum” – $105,000
“UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura” – $122,500
“UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis” – $245,000
“UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre” – $315,000
“UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida” – $170,000
“UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till” – $100,000
“UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee” – $242,500
“UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami” – $107,500
“UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch” – $92,500
“UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2” – $185,000
“UFC Fight Night 115: Struve vs. Volkov” – $90,000
“UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno” – $117,500
“UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2” – $327,500
“UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum” – $140,000
“UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio” – $77,500
“UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker” – $182,500
“The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje” – $122,500
“UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee” – $182,500
“UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia” – $152,500
“UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt” – $110,000
“UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway” – $212,500
“UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira” – $112,500
“UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2” – $265,000
“UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov” – $200,000
“UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis” – $200,000
“UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2” – $205,000
“UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson” – $95,000
“UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum” – $190,000
“UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2” – $175,000
“UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne” – $122,500
“UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie” – $215,000
“UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie” – $90,000
“UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena” – $155,000
“UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn” – $125,000
Year-to-date total: $6,295,000
2016 total: $7,138,000
2015 total: $3,185,000
Program-to-date total: $16,618,000