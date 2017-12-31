UFC 219 Athlete Outfitting Pay Takes 2017 Sponsorship Close to $6.3 Million

UFC 219 saw fighters share a combined total of $172,500 for their efforts at Saturday night’s event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took the lion’s share of that figure following her bout against Holly Holm in the main event. Cyborg bagged a maximum payout of $40,000 as the only titleholder fighting on the night. Holm, the main event challenger, took $30,000.

The full UFC 219 UFC Athlete Outfitting payouts are as follows (via MMAjunkie):

Cris Cyborg: $40,000

Holly Holm: $30,000

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $5,000

def. Edson Barboza: $15,000

Dan Hooker: $5,000

def. Marc Diakiese: $2,500

Carla Esparza: $5,000

def. Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500

Neil Magny: $15,000

def. Carlos Condit: $15,000

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $2,500

def. Khalil Rountree: $5,000

Myles Jury: $5,000

def. Rick Glenn: $2,500

Marvin Vettori: $2,500

vs. Omari Akhmedov: $5,000

Matheus Nicolau: $2,500

def. Louis Smolka: $5,000

Tim Elliott: $5,000

def. Mark De La Rosa: $2,500

Full 2017 UFC-Reebok sponsorship payouts:

“UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm” – $172,500

“UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos” – $157,500

“UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega” – $117,500

“UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2” – $185,000

“The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale” – $112,500

“UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum” – $105,000

“UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura” – $122,500

“UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis” – $245,000

“UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre” – $315,000

“UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida” – $170,000

“UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till” – $100,000

“UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee” – $242,500

“UFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami” – $107,500

“UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch” – $92,500

“UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2” – $185,000

“UFC Fight Night 115: Struve vs. Volkov” – $90,000

“UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno” – $117,500

“UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2” – $327,500

“UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum” – $140,000

“UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio” – $77,500

“UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker” – $182,500

“The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje” – $122,500

“UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee” – $182,500

“UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia” – $152,500

“UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt” – $110,000

“UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway” – $212,500

“UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira” – $112,500

“UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2” – $265,000

“UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov” – $200,000

“UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis” – $200,000

“UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2” – $205,000

“UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson” – $95,000

“UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum” – $190,000

“UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2” – $175,000

“UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne” – $122,500

“UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie” – $215,000

“UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie” – $90,000

“UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena” – $155,000

“UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn” – $125,000

Year-to-date total: $6,295,000

2016 total: $7,138,000

2015 total: $3,185,000

Program-to-date total: $16,618,000