UFC 219: Carlos Condit’s Return Centered Around Desire to Showcase Skills

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit owns 30 career wins, including victories inside the Octagon over the likes of Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald and Dan Hardy.

But after a loss to Demian Maia last year, Condit (30-10) felt the time was right to step away.

Condit did that, taking on other adventures outside the Octagon before he felt that desire to compete once more. Once “The Natural Born Killer” hit the Jackson-Wink MMA gym, he knew he had to return to action.

“I started training and things were clicking, so I wanted to give it another try,” Condit said. “I started picking up some new things and honestly I just wanted to try out what I was learning. I’m continuing to improve, and if I’m still getting better, maybe I’m not done yet.”

Condit fights for the first time since August 2016 when he takes on Neil Magny this Saturday night at UFC 219 from Las Vegas.