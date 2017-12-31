UFC 219: Cris Cyborg Declares ‘I’m Still The Champion’

It was billed as her toughest test to date, but Cris Cyborg still came through with a passing grade.

Cyborg successfully defended her UFC female featherweight title with a convincing decision win over Holly Holm Saturday night in the main event of UFC 219.

The Brazilian had no trouble out-striking the striker and former world boxing champion Holm, who is also an ex-UFC female bantamweight titleholder.

Cyborg landed several power punches that severely damaged the face of Holm, including a head-kick. She was pushed the full five rounds for the first time in her career, but still came out with her 19th career win – and 20th consecutive fight without being defeated.

Hear from Cyborg backstage in the video above, and immediately after her win over Holm with Joe Rogan in the video below: