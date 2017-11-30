UFC 219: Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm Go Face-to-Face for First Time

For the first time, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm stood toe-to-toe with one another following a special media day event to promote UFC 219.

The two each faked a smile at one another following their face-to-face confrontation, leaving the stage without any kind of issue.

Cyborg and Holm meet on December 30 in the main event from Las Vegas for Cyborg’s UFC featherweight title. Holm is trying to become the first female fighter in UFC history to win belts in multiple weight classes after having previously won the bantamweight belt.