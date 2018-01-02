‘UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm’ Highlights Including Cris Cyborg’s Victory

Over the weekend, the UFC put the finishing touches on 2017 with UFC 219.

The event took place from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena, with Cris Cyborg successfully defending her female featherweight title with a decision win over Holly Holm.

Cyborg moved to 4-0 inside the Octagon and 19-0 with one no-contest over her last 20 fights. The Brazilian is also a former Invicta FC and Strikeforce champion.

Along with Cyborg-Holm, Khabib Nurmagomedov returned from an extended layoff, besting Edson Barboza.

Check out highlights courtesy FOX Sports 1 of both fights in the video above and below: