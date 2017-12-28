‘UFC 219 Embedded: Episode 3’ Features Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm

On the third installment of the UFC 219: Embedded series, we see just how close Cris Cyborg and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz are.

Cyborg, who defends her female featherweight title vs. Holly Holm this Saturday night, travels to Las Vegas with Ortiz, making a stop by a restaurant owned by a friend.

Holm, who trains in nearby Albuquerque, New Mexico, checks out the UFC headquarters and offers up some editing advice for her promos.

Also, Edson Barboza enjoys family time and Khabib Nurmagomedov trains at the UFC Performance Institute.