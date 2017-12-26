‘UFC 219 Embedded’: Holly Holm Recounts Forced Booger Eating [VIDEO]

The latest installment of UFC’s popular ‘Embedded’ series follows the stars of Saturday’s UFC 219, which will close out an interesting year in the promotion

The headline bout at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena sees featherweight champion Cris Cyborg face former bantamweight champion and inaugural 145-pound title challenger Holly Holm go head to head in one of the most intriguing fights of the year.

Co-headliners Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza will showcase a noteworthy clash of styles which will have major effects in the UFC lightweight division.

The first episode of the ‘Embedded’ series follows Cynthia Calvillo and Carla Esparza put the final touches on their camps ahead of the final card of the year. Holly Holm shares a story about being forced to eat boogers by her brothers, while her opponent, Cris Cyborg, shares her disappointment in missing out on the festive period.

Khabib Nurmagomedov receives advice from UFC light heavyweight champion and Team AKA teammate Daniel Cormier.

