‘UFC 219 Embedded’ Second Episode Features Cris Cyborg Doing CrossFot

UFC female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg shows off her athletic ability by taking part in a CrossFit program ahead of her meeting Saturday with Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 219.

Along with Cyborg’s training, Holm works through her final tough day in the second episode of the “Embedded” series from the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who takes on Edson Barboza in the co-main event, works out at a public park in San Jose, while Barboza brings his family to the gym for motivation.

Also, Carla Esparza and Cynthia Calvillo are featured.