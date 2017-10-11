UFC 219: Featherweights Myles Jury, Rick Glenn Added to Year-End Card

Featherweights Myles Jury and Rick Glenn will close out 2017 together inside the Octagon, as the two have agreed to meet at UFC 219.

Jury (16-2) made his debut at his new weight class earlier this year, scoring a first round finish vs. Mike De La Torre. The former Ultimate Fighter 15 competitor went 6-2 at lightweight before making the change.

Glenn (20-4-1) is an ex-World Series of Fighting champion who has picked up back-to-back wins over Evan Dunham and Gavin Tucker. He is now 5-1 over his last six.

UFC 219 takes place December 30 from Las Vegas.

The fight was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.