UFC 219 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Scores $500,000 For Title Defense

UFC female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg earned much respect and a large check for her performance this past Saturday night at UFC 219, netting $500,000 in disclosed salary.

Cyborg bested Holly Holm via decision from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Holm, a former UFC bantamweight champion, earned $300,000. The two also scored $50,000 each for securing “Fight of the Night” status.

Complete fighter salaries, courtesy MMA Fighting, can be found below:

• Cris Cyborg ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def.

Holly Holm ($300,000)

• Khabib Nurmagomedov ($80,000 + $80,000 = $160,000) def.

Edson Barboza ($75,000)

• Dan Hooker ($24,000 + $24,000 = $48,000) def.

Marc Diakiese ($24,000)

• Carla Esparza: ($36,000 + $36,000 = $72,000) def.

Cynthia Calvillo ($41,000)

• Neil Magny ($70,000 + $70,000 = $140,000) def.

Carlos Condit ($115,000)

• Michal Oleksiejczuk ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def.

Khalil Rountree ($19,000)

• Myles Jury ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) def.

Rick Glenn ($22,000)

• Omari Akhmedov ($29,000) vs.

Marvin Vettori ($32,000) ruled majority draw

• Matheus Nicolau ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def.

Louis Smolka ($32,000)

• Tim Elliott ($28,000 + $28,000 = $56,000) def.

Mark De La Rosa ($12,000)