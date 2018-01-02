UFC 219 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Scores $500,000 For Title Defense

UFC female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg earned much respect and a large check for her performance this past Saturday night at UFC 219, netting $500,000 in disclosed salary.
Cyborg bested Holly Holm via decision from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Holm, a former UFC bantamweight champion, earned $300,000. The two also scored $50,000 each for securing “Fight of the Night” status.
Complete fighter salaries, courtesy MMA Fighting, can be found below:
• Cris Cyborg ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def.
Holly Holm ($300,000)
• Khabib Nurmagomedov ($80,000 + $80,000 = $160,000) def.
Edson Barboza ($75,000)
• Dan Hooker ($24,000 + $24,000 = $48,000) def.
Marc Diakiese ($24,000)
• Carla Esparza: ($36,000 + $36,000 = $72,000) def.
Cynthia Calvillo ($41,000)
• Neil Magny ($70,000 + $70,000 = $140,000) def.
Carlos Condit ($115,000)
• Michal Oleksiejczuk ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def.
Khalil Rountree ($19,000)
• Myles Jury ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) def.
Rick Glenn ($22,000)
• Omari Akhmedov ($29,000) vs.
Marvin Vettori ($32,000) ruled majority draw
• Matheus Nicolau ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def.
Louis Smolka ($32,000)
• Tim Elliott ($28,000 + $28,000 = $56,000) def.
Mark De La Rosa ($12,000)