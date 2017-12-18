UFC 219 Free Fight: Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith

Back in 2016, Cris Cyborg finally made her much-anticipated Octagon debut, finishing Leslie Smith inside of the first round in Brazil.

Now, over a year later, Cyborg is 3-0 with the promotion and enters next Saturday’s UFC 219 year-ending event the UFC female featherweight champion.

Cyborg (18-1), a former Invicta FC an Strikeforce champion, will defend her belt vs. ex-UFC bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm from Las Vegas.

In this fight replay, check out her debut with the UFC against Smith from Curitiba, Brazil.