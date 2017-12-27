UFC 219 Free Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Dec. 30).

UFC 219 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza are set to clash. The bout will be featured on the main card airing live on pay-per-view.

The official YouTube channel of UFC Espanol released the full bout between Nurmagomedov and Michael Johnson. The two met back in Nov. 2016. “The Eagle” emerged victorious with a third-round submission.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“With total domination, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Micahel Johnson. Repeat this fight and see Nurmagomedov fight on December 30th at UFC 219.”