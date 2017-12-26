UFC 219 ‘Inside the Octagon’ Spotlighting Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

This Saturday night, former world boxing champion and ex-UFC female bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm challenges Cris Cyborg for the featherweight belt at UFC 219.

The event takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On the latest edition of Inside the Octagon with Dan Hardy and John Gooden, the two offer up their expert thoughts and break down the intriguing female fight.

Holm is trying to become the first female fighter in the UFC to win gold in multiple weight classes, joining Randy Couture, BJ Penn, Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre on the short list of fighters to ever accomplish such a feat.

Cyborg is 18-1 in her career with a no-contest, having scored victories over the likes of Tonya Evinger and Leslie Smith since signing with the UFC.