UFC 219: Khalil Rountree Receives New Opponent at UFC 219

Gokhan Saki has been forced out of UFC 219, leaving Khalil Rountree to take on Michal Oleksiejczuk.

No reason was given by the promotion for the exit of Saki.

Rountree, a former Ultimate Fighter runner-up, has won back-to-back fights over Daniel Jolly and Paul Craig. Both victories came via finish in the first round.

Oleksiejczuk is unbeaten over the last two years, as the 22-year-old is 12-2 overall. Of his last nine wins, seven have been knockouts or TKO triumphs.

UFC 219 takes place December 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by Holly Holm challenging Cris Cyborg for the UFC female featherweight title.