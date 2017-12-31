UFC 219 Live Post-Fight Press Conference, Bonus Winners Announced

For their efforts, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm were awarded “Fight of the Night” honors Saturday at UFC 219.
Cyborg successfully defended her female featherweight title with a decision win over Holm inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Both Cyborg and Holm picked up an additional $50,000 in bonus money.
Tim Elliott, who kicked off the event with a submission win, and Khabib Nurmagomedov were awarded “Performance of the Night” bonuses and $50,000 each.
