UFC 219 Live Preliminary Results

The UFC is back in Las Vegas tonight (Sat. December 30, 2017) for its UFC 219 pay-per-view (PPV).

In the night’s main event UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will take on Holly Holm in her first-ever title defense. The co-main event will feature undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov making his Octagon return against Edson Barboza. Also on the card is former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit taking on Carlos Condit.

Before we get to the main card, however, the UFC has a great preliminary card on deck. You can check out the live preliminary results here:

UFC Fight Pass Prelims:

Tim Elliott def. Mark De La Rosa via R2 submission (anaconda choke, 1:41)

FS1 Prelims:

Matheus Nicolau def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Marvin Vettori vs. Omari Akhmedov ends via Majority Draw (28-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Myles Jury def. Rick Glenn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

