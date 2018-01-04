UFC 219 Medical Suspensions Include Holly Holm, Cynthia Calvillo

The Nevada Athletic Commission has released medical suspensions for those that competed this past weekend at UFC 219.

The card took place from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena, with Cris Cyborg defending her female featherweight title with a decision win over Holly Holm.

Holm is one of those mentioned, as she is suspended until March following the 25-minute battle. Cyborg did not receive any sort of medical suspension.

Cynthia Calvillo, who suffered a decision defeat to Carla Esparza, could be out until June if her left hand is broken, as noted by the commission.

The complete list can be found below courtesy MMA Fighting:

• Cynthia Calvillo: Requires x-ray of left hand, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 02/15, no contact until 01/30

• Neil Magny: Requires x-ray/MRI of left thumb, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 01/30, no contact until 01/21

• Omari Akhmedov: Requires left hand fracture to be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 03/02, no contact until 02/15

• Holly Holm: Suspended until 03/02, no contact until 02/15

• Edson Barboza: Suspended until 03/02, no contact until 02/15

• Khalil Rountree: Suspended until 02/15, no contact until 01/30

• Michal Oleksaijczuf: Suspended until 2/15, no contact until 01/30 due to right eyebrow cut

• Rick Glenn: Suspended until 02/15, no contact until 01/30

• Marvin Vettori: Suspended until 02/15, no contact until 01/30 due to tough fight

• Louis Smolka: Suspended until 02/15, no contact until 01/30 due to left forehead cut

• Carla Esparza: Suspended until 01/30, no contact until 01/21

• Mark De La Rosa: Suspended until 01/30, no contact until 01/21