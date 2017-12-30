UFC 219: Myles Jury Caps off 2017 With Decision Victory vs. Rick Glenn

Myles Jury’s 2015 was one to forget, as the former Ultimate Fighter competitor dropped two bouts to Charles Oliveira and Donald Cerrone.

After not competing in 2016, Jury returned to form this year, defeating Mike De La Torre via TKO and scoring a decision win vs. Rick Glenn Saturday night at UFC 219.

Jury (17-2) is 8-2 overall inside the Octagon, adding to past wins over Takanori Gomi, Diego Sanchez and Michael Johnson.

“I had a great time out there,” Jury said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). “I felt great and everything came together well. I knew that Rick was tough, but I was surprised that he didn’t tire out more later in the fight. My goal is just to keep getting better.

“Of course, I want the same things everyone else says: big fights, big money and the belt. But I think that comes through hard work, so I’m focusing on improving my skills and fighting more. I don’t know what 2018 holds for me yet other than more fights. That’s all I care about.”

After competing for years at lightweight, Jury down to featherweight prior to the fight vs. Oliveira. The Brazilian missed weight for that contest, meaning he is 2-0 in his new division.