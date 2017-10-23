UFC 219 Officially Adds Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese

Lightweights Dan Hooker and Marc Diakiese are from different parts of the world, but the two will square off against one another in Las Vegas at UFC 219.

Hooker (14-7), from New Zealand, has posted a 4-3 record since signing with the UFC. That includes a win over Ross Pearson this past June that earned him a bonus.

Diakiese (12-1) suffered his first pro loss when he was on the wrong end of a split decision to Drakkar Klose in July. Prior to that, the English fighter had won 12 in a row, including three with the UFC.

UFC 219 takes place December 30 and features Dominick Cruz vs. Jimmie Rivera, Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny and Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza. No main event has been announced yet.

The Hooker-Diakiese bout was first reported by NewsHub out of New Zealand.