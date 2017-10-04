UFC 219 Picks up Carlos Condit’s Return vs. Neil Magny

The return of “The Natural Born Killer” is set, as Carlos Condit faces Neil Magny at UFC 219.

UFC Tonight announced the bout for the year-end event Wednesday night.

Condit (30-10) has been on the sidelines since an August loss to Demian Maia. The former interim UFC welterweight champion sounded as if he was going to retire following the defeat, but has opted to make another run in the stacked division.

Magny (19-6) was submitted by Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 215, dropping him to 1-2 in his last three. Prior to that, the former Ultimate Fighter competitor put together a 10-1 mark between 2014-16.

UFC 219 takes place December 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.