UFC 219 PPV Buys Are in, Becomes Third Best-Selling PPV of 2017

While the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had its lows in 2017, UFC 219 wasn’t one of them.

The final UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of 2017 is estimated to have done between 340,000 to 380,000 buys. These are according to preliminary numbers (via MMAFighting.com). This puts the event as the third best-selling UFC PPV of 2017.

The event took place on Dec. 30. In the main event, Cris Cyborg defended her women’s featherweight crown against Holly Holm. Cyborg successfully retained the gold via unanimous decision. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

In the co-main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov made his return to action. He took on Edson Barboza. “The Eagle” put on a spectacular showing, dominating the fight with his grappling and ground strikes. He earned a unanimous decision win.