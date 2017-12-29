UFC 219 Weigh-In Results: Everyone Makes Mark, Including Khabib Nurmagomedov

Weigh-ins for Saturday’s UFC 219 event went down without a hitch Friday, including Khabib Nurmagomedov hitting the lightweight mark.

UFC female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg weighed in at 145 pounds, with challenger and former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm coming in at 144.

Cyborg and Holm main event the card from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov, who has struggled with his weight-cut in the past, weighed in at 155.5 pounds. His opponent, Edson Barboza, was right on the nose at 155.

Complete weigh-in results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

• Cris Cyborg (145 lbs.) vs. Holly Holm (144) – for Cyborg’s women’s featherweight title

• Edson Barboza (155) vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (155.5)

• Marc Diakiese (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

• Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Carla Esparza (115.5)

• Carlos Condit (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1/8 p.m. ET)

• Michal Oleksiejczuk (203.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

• Rick Glenn (145.5) vs. Myles Jury (146)

• Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)

• Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Louis Smolka (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7:30 p.m. ET)

• Mark De La Rosa (135.5) vs. Tim Elliott (135)