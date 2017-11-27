UFC 219’s Cris Cyborg Trains with Boxing Legend Mia St. John [WATCH]

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg drafted in a big name in the boxing world to help her prepare for Holly Holm next month

Mia St. John is a former two-weight boxing world champion who also attained championship status in Taekwondo.

The 50-year-old also holds a 100% record in professional mixed martial arts. Well, one win and no losses…

Brazilian powerhouse Cyborg will square off against one of the most technical strikers in women’s MMA in Holm, making the first defense of her 145-pound title in the process. Holm, a boxing and kickboxing world champion, has a style which may prove to cause Cyborg problems and it is clear that she is not taking the challenge of “The Preacher’s Daughter” lightly.

Jackson-Wink’s Holm holds an impressive record of 18 defenses of her numerous titles inside the ropes and utilized her excellent lateral movement, distance management and footwork to deconstruct and overwhelm former unbeaten champion Ronda Rousey to earn her first UFC title in 2015. Renowned as much for her thunderous head kicks as her boxing skills, Holm represents a genuine challenge to the seemingly unbeatable Cyborg.

