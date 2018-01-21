UFC 220 Bonuses: Cormier, Alhassan, Kattar & Burgos Nab Extra $50,000

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bonuses for UFC 220 have been revealed.

Last night (Jan. 20), UFC 220 took place inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card aired live on pay-per-view. Preliminary action was seen on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Calvin Kattar and Shane Burgos nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Kattar won the bout via second-round knockout. Abdul Razak Alhassan scored a highlight reel knockout over Sabah Homasi. He also takes home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Last but not least, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier nabbed his own “Performance of the Night” bonus. He finished Volkan Oezdemir via second-round TKO.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC 220 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR