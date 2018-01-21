UFC 220 Bonuses: Cormier, Alhassan, Kattar & Burgos Nab Extra $50,000

Bonuses for UFC 220 have been revealed.

Last night (Jan. 20), UFC 220 took place inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card aired live on pay-per-view. Preliminary action was seen on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Calvin Kattar and Shane Burgos nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Kattar won the bout via second-round knockout. Abdul Razak Alhassan scored a highlight reel knockout over Sabah Homasi. He also takes home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Last but not least, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier nabbed his own “Performance of the Night” bonus. He finished Volkan Oezdemir via second-round TKO.

