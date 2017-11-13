UFC 220 Boston: Dustin Ortiz Set to Face Alexandre Pantoja

Flyweights Dustin Ortiz and Alexandre Pantoja will square off from the TD Garden in Boston this January at UFC 220.

Ortiz (17-7) has won six of 11 fights inside the Octagon. The 28-year-old picked up a bonus for his victory over Hector Sandoval, which set a new division record when Ortiz stopped him in 15 seconds.

Pantoja (18-2) is a perfect 2-0 over his brief UFC career. A former Resurrection Fighting Alliance champion, the 27-year-old Brazilian has won 11 in a row.

The bout, first reported by the Boston Globe, will be part of the January 20 event. No main event has been announced yet.