UFC 220 Brings in Estimated 350,000 PPV Buys (Report)

Estimates for the UFC 220 buyrate are in.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the event looks to have brought in around 350,000 pay-per-view buys. UFC 220 featured two title bouts. In the main event, Stipe Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight gold against Francis Ngannou. Daniel Cormier finished Volkan Oezdemir in the second round to retain his light heavyweight title.

Miocic and Cormier are set to clash in the main event of UFC 226 on July 7 for Miocic’s title.

The Observer notes that while the numbers certainly aren’t bad, it was expected to do a bit better than UFC 219. Get the lowdown below:

“Based on the last word, the 1/27 PPV from Boston with the Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir double headliner looks to have done about 350,000 buys. The estimates are about the same or just slightly down from the Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm fight four weeks earlier. The Cyborg vs. Holm fight was considered to have overperformed based on expectations, while the next show was expected to do better.”

To compare, UFC 218 back in December is estimated at 230,000 buys. On the higher end, UFC 217 did around 875,000 buys. Outside of UFC 214, 217, and 219, you’ll have to go back to 207 to find better numbers than 220.

