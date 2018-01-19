UFC 220 Embedded: Enjoying the Sights of Boston

On the fourth episode of UFC 220: Embedded, light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir sits front and center inside the TD Garden as the Boston Celtics are in action.

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier, who defends his title against Oezdemir this Saturday night, takes advantage of a make-shift kitchen inside his hotel room for the week.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic gets in a training session at the legendary Peter Welch gym while the namesake watches him work.

We also receive some behind-the-scenes footage from the open workouts featuring Oezdemir, Cormier, Miocic and Francis Ngannou.