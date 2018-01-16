‘UFC 220: Embedded’ Episode 1 & 2 Featuring Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier

The UFC has published the first and second episodes of their “Embedded” series ahead of Saturday’s UFC 220 event from Boston and the TD Garden.

In the first episode, Stipe Miocic puts the finishing touches on his training ahead of his heavyweight title defense vs. Francis Ngannou. The Cleveland native also does work around the house, which includes snowblowing.

Down in sunny and warm Florida, light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir trains with former champion Rashad Evans ahead of his bout with Daniel Cormier.

The second episode of the series can be viewed below. It features Cormier making his trek across country for the event, along with Miocic doing some shopping.