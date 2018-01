On the third installment of UFC 220: Embedded, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier works out at the fighter hotel in Boston ahead of Saturday and his title defense vs. Volkan Oezdemir.

Oezdemir, meanwhile, gets in another training session at his home gym in Florida before preparing to head to Boston.

Also featured are heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, as the do take part in media appearances.

The first two episodes of the series can be viewed on MMANews.com.